The past year was one of the best for the Washington Historical Society Museum, according to Marc Houseman, museum director.
“The number of visitors was about the same as previous years, around 3,000 in total, but we gained about a dozen new regular volunteers, increasing that number to about 40,” Houseman told The Missourian.
“With our end-of-year membership drive, we gained almost 120 new members, increasing that number to over 500 for the first time ever,” he noted.
The museum is open March through December, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It then closes for a winter hiatus to allow volunteers time to work on displays.
Highlights
One of the highlights in 2019 was celebrating the bicentennial of Franklin County throughout the entire year, Houseman said.
“Many folks found their way to the museum for the first time because of it,” he said.
Funding efforts for new computers and much-needed work on the AME Annex building also were successful, Houseman said, and those projects were brought to fruition.
“Some work was done at the Kohmueller Farmstead, including removal of a dilapidated and historically inaccurate grape arbor, as well as improvements to the grounds and to electrical systems in the house,” he said.
Houseman said the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble also attracted new visitors to the museum in 2019, as well as new members to their group, which meets here twice a week for practices.
Exhibits
Houseman said the museum’s Native American exhibit and Turn Verein exhibit were the most popular this past year.
The zither exhibit also was expanded nearly three-fold.
“We plan to rearrange and improve the zither exhibit this winter and are laying out plans to apply for grant monies to improve the upper level of the museum from one end to the other,” he said.
If successful, Houseman said this will result in a complete redesign for the exhibits as well. Other permanent exhibits will be “freshened up,” utilizing recently donated items.
Houseman said about 20 school groups toured the museum in 2019, and another 15-20 tour groups came through as well.
The Evening at the Museum programs remained popular last year and grew in attendance throughout the year. The monthly programs are free and open to the public.
“We are now realizing right around 100 people for most of the programs,” Houseman said. “We do our best to share new stories with the public by inviting authors and various local historians to present here.”
The bicentennial events also were well attended, he noted.
“We’ve realized that history sells and attendance at some events forced us to turn people away,” Houseman said. “We’re hoping to run with that ball, though the bicentennial itself has passed into history, but by continuing to conduct a variety of tours that time and staff allows.”
Fundraising
The museum raised funds from some specific projects in 2019, and planning is actively underway for a major fundraising campaign for 2020 for continued full-time operations.
“When the museum opened full time in 2001, we raised $500,000 to operate for 10 years,” Houseman said. “With ongoing funding events and generous donations along the way, we were able to extend the life of that drive to nearly 20 years.”
The museum also established a foundation, and Houseman said the hope is to continue to build upon the money raised.
Overall, Houseman said 2019 was a great year, but additional funding will be needed for the museum to continue to grow and expand.
“We are really getting cramped for space and we certainly hate to turn down potential donations of archival material or artifacts pertaining to our regional history,” he said. “We’re always looking at options to expand, both exhibit and library-wise, as well as the physical plant. Soon, we need to think seriously about larger quarters. That time may be now.”
The museum will reopen March 3.