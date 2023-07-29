Ameren Graphic
Following a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, more than 1,000 area residents are without power.

An Ameren Missouri spokesperson said it is too early to give a time estimate on when power will be restored, but they "will work as quickly and as safely as we can to restore power to folks."

