Following a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, more than 1,000 area residents are without power.
An Ameren Missouri spokesperson said it is too early to give a time estimate on when power will be restored, but they "will work as quickly and as safely as we can to restore power to folks."
According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, 1,096 Washington area residents, 317 Union area residents, 333 Labadie residents, 607 Campbellton area residents and 106 residents near St. Clair are affected by the outages.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said the outages have also affected local stoplights.
"Apparently the substation at 14th and Jefferson is down, which affects a large swath of town," Skornia said.
Skornia said city staff has been notified about the stoplights and are working to place temporary stop signs at some of the major intersections.
In the meantime, Skornia urged all motorists to "use caution at all stoplights. When stoplights are not functioning, it means stop in all directions."
At this time, the storm caused minimal damage with the Washington Fire Department responding to about six calls ranging from tree limbs into power lines, downed power lines and a fallen tree.
"We really encourage folks to stay clear of any downed power lines. If they're out of power and they do see any power lines down in their area, they should contact the Missouri customer service line, which is 800-552-7583," said the Ameren spokesperson. "Our folks will get out there as soon as we can to assess."
