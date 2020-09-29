The Missourian received 29 awards, including seven first-place honors, in the 2020 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were announced last week as part of the state press association’s convention, which was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards are for stories and photos published in 2019. The Missourian competes in the Class 3 division of Missouri weeklies and twice-a-week newspapers, which includes weekly newspapers with the largest circulations in the state.
First-Place Awards
The Missourian’s newsroom staff received three at-large first-place awards, including best newspaper in education project, best coverage of the outdoors, and best editorial.
The award-winning editorial, which focused on proposed zoning changes, was praised for its clarity of writing and sound reasoning by the members of the South Carolina Press Association, who judged this year’s entries from Missouri newspapers.
Reporter Monte Miller received first place in the best health care-related story for his coverage of the 2019 hepatitis A outbreak in Franklin County.
Sports reporter Bill Battle received two first-place awards.
His first award category was in the best sports news story or package category, which means that two or three elements are related to the same topic.
His coverage of the state wrestling tournament was praised by the judges for how he covered the tournament from “every angle.” Battle, they said, “went beyond the on-the-mat action and made excellent use of one of the best sports feature pictures” in his coverage.
Battle’s second first-place award was for his photo showing then-Union volleyball Head Coach Kelli Bailey explaining defensive fundamentals to a prospective player during the team’s practice prior to the start of the season.
Sports reporter Arron Hustead received first place for his photo depicting Borgia wide receiver Nick Dyson and Washington defensive back Conner Maher battling for possession of a pass in the final round of a preseason jamboree that was held at Washington High School.
Second-Place Awards
The Missourian newsroom staff received four at-large second-place awards, including awards in the community service, coverage of the outdoors and editorial page categories.
The newspaper’s coverage of the demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge at Washington received second place in the best photo package category.
Battle and Hustead received second-place honors for their coverage of the 67th Annual Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. Judges praised the writing, photography and thorough coverage of the basketball tournament.
Hustead also received two individual second-place awards for his sports photography.
The first award, which shows Pacific golfer Natalie Simeone celebrating the first birdie in the girls golf program, earned second in the best sports feature photo. Simeone and fellow golfer Maddie Brooks birdied at Wolf Hollow Golf Club’s third hole, which was the site of the inaugural Franklin County Classic golf tournament.
Hustead’s other award was for his June 1 photo showing Union Post 297 catcher Colton Morrow making a diving catch on a bunt.
Third-Place Awards
The Missourian newsroom received two third-place at-large awards, including for best coverage on the outdoors and for best photo package. The photo package included highlights from the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Individual reporters also received five third-place awards.
Miller received third place for his investigative report on the rise of electronic gaming machines in Franklin County.
Battle received two third-place honors, including one for his feature story about Borgia alumna Abby Lynn signing to play volleyball at University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Battle’s coverage of the state volleyball tournament, where Borgia won it’s 11th state championship, also earned third place in the statewide press contest.
Hustead earned two third-place awards for his sports photography, including awards in the Best Sports Feature Photograph and Best Sports Photograph categories.
In the feature category, Hustead’s photo of Washington Lady Jays volleyball team members celebrating the third and deciding point in a conference victory over Timberland won the award.
In the general sports photo category, Hustead’s photo entry of Union High School’s Demetrius Clark, who graduated in 2019, competing in the high jump event at a five-team meet held at Washington High School received third place.
Honorable Mention
The Missourian newsroom received four at-large honorable mention awards, including entries in the best breaking news story, best story about history, best military story and best feature photograph categories.
Three Missourian reporters received honorable mention awards.
Miller received an honorable mention for his photo of the demolition of the old Missouri River bridge at Washington.
Battle and Hustead share the honorable mention award in the best sports pages category.
Judges praised Battle and Hustead for strong photography and having a layout that complements the “strong and varied coverage with a good local focus.”
Battle and Hustead also each received an honorable mention.
Battle’s award was his photo of pole vaulter Casie Cullinane, who graduated in 2019, clearing the bar during the Don Olszowka Invitational at Stierberger Stadium. Cullinane would go on to clear 10 feet, 6 inches to win the girls pole vault title.
Hustead received honorable mention honors for his story highlighting St. Clair High School’s unblemished regular football season record in 2019.