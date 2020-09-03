The National Newspaper Association recently released its 2020 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest results, and The Missourian swept its division in sports photography.
Sports Writer Arron Hustead and Sports Editor Bill Battle collected two awards each in the Best Sports Photo Non-Daily Division, Circulation 10,000 or more.
Hustead won first place and honorable mention. Battle was awarded second and third place.
Additionally, the two combined to earn honorable mention for the Best Sports Section Division.
Hustead’s national championship image was called “Joint Custody” and appeared in the Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Missourian. St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Nick Dyson and Washington’s Connor Maher were reaching for a pass during the football jamboree held at Scanlan Stadium.
“This is one of the more difficult football photos to capture and Arron Hustead got it all,” the NNA judge wrote. “Plus, it was a touchdown play. You got the faces, fingers and feet in one great photo. Well done.”
Second place went to Battle for his photo, “Don’t Look Back,” which appeared in the Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Missourian. Union Post 297 runner Jayden Overschmidt was trying to avoid getting into a rundown at the Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament in Jackson.
“Now this is a rare photo — a ball brushing a player’s back in a rundown,” the judge wrote. “Without the ball, this is a good photo and with ball, an excellent photo. Love it! Readers of the Missourian have been so fortunate to have Bill Battle and Aaron Hustead showcasing their skills on the sports pages.”
Battle’s third-place photo was called “Physical Play” and was captured at the MSHSAA Girls Soccer Championships in Kansas City. In the image, Union’s Maliyah Minor was being elbowed by a Kearney player during the Class 3 third-place game. The image appeared in the Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Missourian.
“This photo makes me feel two things: An elbow to the neck, and that the coach could submit this to match officials on a penalty that was missed. Great shot!” the judge wrote.
Hustead’s honorable mention photo, “Maximum Effort,” appeared in the Weekend, June 1-2, 2019, Missourian. In the photo, Union Post 297 Freshman Legion catcher Colton Morrow was diving for a foul ball against Pacific.
“This photo has all the essentials: well cropped, focus, suspended animation,” wrote the judge. “I can almost taste the dirt. Great shot.”
Last year, the Missourian won first, second, third and honorable mention, but did not sweep all of the class awards.
Winners will be honored at the National Newspaper Association’s annual convention and trade show, to be held in a virtual format Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.