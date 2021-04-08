The advertising department of The Missourian captured 11 awards in the annual Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives annual contest.
The awards recognized work by newspapers across the state during 2020. The Missourian competes against some of the state’s largest weekly newspapers.
“I am so proud of our team. The advertising sales consultants and ad designers are true professionals who work in collaboration to create a great product,” said Jeanine York, director of sales. “It is always nice to be recognized by your peers for your work.”
Among the staff to be honored was The Missourian’s Lori Obermark, who received top honors in the best designer for online advertising.
Other awards presented to the staff included four second-place awards, two third-place awards, and four fourth-place ads.
These awards include honors for Jeanine York and Mary Rayfield and second place in the Best Shared Signature Page, which is a designed advertisement promoting several businesses.
Also receiving second place were Whitney Livengood and staff for Best Multimedia Campaign for their work promoting the Local Heroes special section that was produced last fall. Rayfield received second place in the Best Full Page category for an advertisement for Country Manor, which was designed by The Missourian.
York received second place in Best Special Section for her work coordinating the advertising for the Christmas Coloring Book.
The third-place awards include: York and Rayfield, Best Signature Page, and Livengood, Best Single Classified Advertising Display.
Livengood received three fourth-place awards, including one for Biermann Eye Health, which was a finalist in the Best Print Advertising Campaign category; Immanuel Lutheran School, which received Best Ad Smaller Than A Full Page; and Washington Hearing’s advertisement, which was a finalist in the Best Sponsored Content category.
York received fourth place for the newspaper’s entry in “Best Idea To Grow Revenue.”
The awards will be presented during the Missouri Press Association’s annual convention in September. This year’s convention will be held at Excelsior Springs.