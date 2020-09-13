Missourian Ad Staff
Buy Now

Jeanine York, Mary Rayfield, Sarah Moore and Whitney Livengood.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Missourian staff won 13 awards in the 2020 Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives Contest. Mary Rayfield, multimedia consultant; Sarah Moore, graphic designer; Whitney Livengood, digital advertising sales manager; and the entire advertising staff were honored.

Rayfield also was named the 2020 Account Executive of the Year. She has been with The Missourian since 2012.

“I can always count on Mary to do the best job possible for her clients and our organization,” Jeanine York, advertising director, said of Rayfield. “She is a go-getter and a true professional.  I’m proud to see her recognized for all her hard work.”

The complete list of awards is as follows:

Most Creative Use of Color

Mary Rayfield, First Place

Best Classified Section

The Missourian, First Place

Best Print Advertising Campaign

Whitney Livengood, First Place

Best Single House Ad

Whitney Livengood, Second Place

Best Special Section

The Missourian, Second Place

Best Newspaper Promotion

Whitney Livengood, Second Place

Best Ad Content Entire Publication

The Missourian, Second Place

Best Multimedia Campaign

Whitney Livengood, Second Place

Best Full Page Ad

Mary Rayfield, Third Place

Best Special Section

The Missourian, Third Place

Best Online Ad Designer

Sarah Moore, Third Place

Best Multimedia Campaign

Whitney Livengood, Third Place

Best Single House Ad

The Missourian, Honorable Mention

York said she is extremely proud of the team. “We have a great group of people that is passionate about putting out a quality product,” she said. “I think the awards that we received speak volumes to that.”

The awards banquet was originally scheduled to be held April 23-24 in Lake of the Ozarks, but was canceled due to the pandemic.