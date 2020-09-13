The Missourian staff won 13 awards in the 2020 Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives Contest. Mary Rayfield, multimedia consultant; Sarah Moore, graphic designer; Whitney Livengood, digital advertising sales manager; and the entire advertising staff were honored.
Rayfield also was named the 2020 Account Executive of the Year. She has been with The Missourian since 2012.
“I can always count on Mary to do the best job possible for her clients and our organization,” Jeanine York, advertising director, said of Rayfield. “She is a go-getter and a true professional. I’m proud to see her recognized for all her hard work.”
The complete list of awards is as follows:
Most Creative Use of Color
Mary Rayfield, First Place
Best Classified Section
The Missourian, First Place
Best Print Advertising Campaign
Whitney Livengood, First Place
Best Single House Ad
Whitney Livengood, Second Place
Best Special Section
The Missourian, Second Place
Best Newspaper Promotion
Whitney Livengood, Second Place
Best Ad Content Entire Publication
The Missourian, Second Place
Best Multimedia Campaign
Whitney Livengood, Second Place
Best Full Page Ad
Mary Rayfield, Third Place
Best Special Section
The Missourian, Third Place
Best Online Ad Designer
Sarah Moore, Third Place
Best Multimedia Campaign
Whitney Livengood, Third Place
Best Single House Ad
The Missourian, Honorable Mention
York said she is extremely proud of the team. “We have a great group of people that is passionate about putting out a quality product,” she said. “I think the awards that we received speak volumes to that.”
The awards banquet was originally scheduled to be held April 23-24 in Lake of the Ozarks, but was canceled due to the pandemic.