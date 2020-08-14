Laura Miserez, a recent graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, has been named features editor of The Missourian.
The Jefferson City native and Helias Catholic High School grad has degrees in magazine journalism and political science. She is currently working toward her masters in American culture studies from Washington University in St. Louis.
Miserez has worked for the Columbia Missourian and Vox Magazine in Columbia, Business Traveller Magazine in London and St. Louis Magazine. She also worked as an assistant producer on an NPR affiliate international news program called Global Journalist and as an intern at the Missouri Review literary magazine.
Miserez’s Senior Capstone project at Mizzou was on press freedom issues in Brazil. While in college, she served as vice president of the Journalism Student Council and president of Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honors organization.
In pre-Covid days, Miserez loved to travel and was a Rotary Youth Exchange student to Brazil in 2015. She’s also a Blues hockey fan (ask her about the time Joel Edmundson gave her his autograph), an avid reader and a dog lover, especially her own — Mimi and Oliver.
Laura can be reached at miserezl@emissourian.com or (636) 390-3043.