Heavy rain across the central and northern part of Missouri is expected to push the Missouri River in Downtown Washington over flood stage over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The river, measured at 6.76 feet Friday at 9:45 a.m., is expected to rapidly rise. It’s expected to reach the 20-foot flood stage Saturday at 7 p.m.
The rate of rise is expected to slow until the river crests in minor flood stage at 25.5 feet Monday at 1 p.m.
From there, the river level is expected to drop slowly.
The projection is based upon past precipitation in the drainage area and precipitation expected in the next 24 hours.
At 25.5 feet, the lower parking lot in Rennick Riverfront Park will be flooded and both segments of the Rotary Riverfront Trail will be under water in different places.
The Missouri River has surpassed flood stage twice in 2021 so far. The highest level was 24.54 feet March 19. The river also crested at 21.34 feet April 21.
Currently, the Missouri River and streams north of it are having issues. The Bourbeuse and Meramec rivers remain low. The Bourbeuse River in Union was measured at 2.32 feet Friday at 10:30 a.m. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The Meramec River in Pacific was below it’s zero stage at -0.95 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet.
Downtown Washington received 1.05 inches of rain Friday morning between 5:45 and 8 a.m. That pushed the monthly total up to 1.89 inches and the yearly total to 18.14 inches.
The updated Missouri River forecast for Washington can be found at Missouri River Gauge at Washington.