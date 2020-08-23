After Mercy Convenient Care in Washington transitioned into a Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, the facility is getting a new address.
Mercy-GoHealth is moving to 555 Washington Square Center, according to Mandy Moug, account supervisor and media relations manager for GoHealth Urgent Care.
The 2,400-square-foot center is tentatively planned to open in mid-November in space formerly occupied by Payless shoe store, according to Bethany Pope, Mercy’s media relations manager.
The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care treats adults and children, 6 months and older, with non-life-threatening illness and injuries, Moug said. It also will offer COVID-19 testing.
Neither Moug nor Pope disclosed how soon the urgent care located at Patients First Drive would close or how much renovations to the new location will cost.
This will be the only Mercy-GoHealth located in Franklin County. Currently there are 13 Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Cares in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Pope said that Mercy will continue to evaluate community need for additional Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care facilities in Franklin County.