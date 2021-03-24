Around $10 million in CARES Act funding has been allocated for Missouri’s rural hospitals, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Tuesday, March 16. There are 62 rural hospitals in the state, including Mercy Hospital Washington, and all are eligible to receive funds “if they can attest that business interruptions resulted in lost revenue.” The amount each hospital may receive will be capped at $161,290.
Mercy Washington President Eric Eoloff said the hospital does intend to apply for the funds.
“We have multiples of ($161,290) in unreimbursed expenses related to COVID-19 preparedness and vaccine distribution,” he wrote in an email. “We hope the state recognizes our role as a rural community hospital in helping protect the public from the virus and distributing the vaccine.”
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital is also eligible to apply as a rural hospital. Applications for reimbursement must be submitted by May 31, 2021.