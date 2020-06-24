Mercy Hospitals in the St. Louis metro area announced Monday, June 22, that it would loosen visitor restrictions which have been in place since March and updated its guidelines for its campuses.
Mercy has adopted leading industry protocols to ensure the highest quality and safety standards that keep its patients, co-workers and visitors as safe as possible while on its campuses.
Mercy will still encourage limited visitation to keep unnecessary interaction at a minimum. Mercy Hospitals and Mercy Clinics – Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Louis and Washington – are working to revise their visitation policies, as well as campus guidelines in certain areas.
Visitation
Patients receiving inpatient care may now have one patient representative per room.
Patients receiving outpatient procedures may be accompanied by one patient representative.
Emergency department patients may be accompanied by one patient representative.
Birthplace patients may have two patient representatives per room.
Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two designated visitors on the inpatient units.
Due to space constraints and the goal to make safe social distancing possible, infusion patients may not have patient representatives/visitors with them for infusion appointments; however, one patient representative is welcome to accompany them for consults and follow-up appointments.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have a patient representative at this time.
Mercy Clinic patients may be accompanied by one patient representative.
All patient representatives must be ages 16 and up.
Visiting hours for Mercy Hospital Washington are Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Campus Guidelines
Individuals entering a Mercy Hospital or Clinic campuses will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.
Co-workers, patients and campus patient representatives are required to wear face masks at all times. Patient and their representatives are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.
The Mercy Hospital cafeterias are open, but individuals in this area are asked to observe safe social distancing practices, standing at an appropriate distance from others. Individuals making food selections or waiting in lines are asked to wear a mask until they begin eating.
Mercy is asking that social distancing measures are taken when using elevators.
Furniture at Mercy facilities has been spaced, so that it is the appropriate distance.
Rigorous cleaning protocols will remain in place at all locations.
For more information, visit mercy.net/COVID19.