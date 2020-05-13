The annual Memorial Day service at the riverfront, sponsored by Washington VFW Post 2661 and American Legion Post 218, has been a longstanding tradition in Washington.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VFW Post 2661 Commander Pat Feldmann announced that the service scheduled for Monday, May 25, will not happen.
At this time, the VFW intends to host the ceremony later this year, said Feldmann. A date will be announced later.
The VFW Post 2661 was scheduled to organize this year’s event. The VFW and Legion take turns organizing the ceremony.
Feldmann said the decision to postpone the event was made Monday night at a meeting with the American Legion and Korean War veterans.
“Together (the commanders) decided it was best not to host the ceremony on Memorial Day,” he said. “While things are getting better (with the virus outbreak), there is still a lot out there.”
Feldmann said while it’s not a complete shock the event was canceled, it’s still extremely disappointing.
“Everyone was aware it could go either way and prepared for both outcomes,” he said. “We (the organizations) hate not being able to do it in May, but we need to be safe.”
Background
The Memorial Day service is an annual event that is held to recognize and remember those who have served their country.
The event takes place at the Washington Riverfront on Memorial Day every year.
Veterans who have passed away in the last year are recognized at the ceremony with a three-volley salute and a performance of taps. A wreath also is thrown in the river.