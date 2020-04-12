After years of trying, the Meadowlake Farm subdivision is now a part of the city of Washington.
On Monday night, the city council voted unanimously to welcome the 61-lot neighborhood, located off Pottery Road and south of Highway 100, into the city limits.
The vote put the finishing touches on a project that City Administrator Darren Lamb said took a long time to wrap up.
The vote was made in the council’s first virtual meeting with three councilmen video conferencing in. The general public was kept out to comply with the county’s social distancing guidelines.
“Under the crazy circumstances we’re living in right now, this is how we do it,” Lamb said after the vote.
The city has tried to bring Meadowlake into the fold before, most recently in 2014. At that point, voters denied a request to have the subdivision annexed into the city.
In the June 11-12, 1994, issue of The Missourian, it was reported that the city had received a petition with 46 signatures for voluntary annexation of the subdivision. However, a lot owner wasn’t in favor of the plan and the issue was dropped.
Lamb and city staff began working on the newest, and ultimately successful, plan several years ago. A driving force was an aging septic system in the neighborhood.
Meadowlake needed to disconnect from the old system and hook into the nearest system — the one owned by the city. With that as a starting point, the city and subdivision began working on a deal.
In March, the planning and zoning commission was informed all 61 lots had applied for voluntary annexation.
Before the planning and zoning and commission meeting, in February, the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC. The agreements allowed for a sewer line extension project.
The sewer line is being extended west from the Autumn Leaf subdivision to Meadowlake. The annexation deal requires the city to have the project done in 90 days. Lamb said the project is about 90 percent done and expected to wrap up soon.
Meadowlake homeowners will pay for the cost of closing their current system.
In March, the council approved three preannexation deals. The first calls for 58 of the 61 lots to pay the city $2,728.50.
The second agreement is for the two lots with no homes. Those lots will only be charged $2,228.50 for connecting to the city.
The final agreement covers the lot with the subdivision’s treatment plant. The subdivision’s homeowners association will pay the city $29,000 as part of the agreement to take the plant online.
The city also maintains water rights for the subdivision. Right now the residents are served by Krakow Water District No. 1.
Lamb said the city has six months to address that project down the road.
A water line “sleeve” is mapped in the area of Clay Street, Highway 100 and Pottery Road. The city said it could then extend the line and hook up with Meadowlake. The city will be working on a hydraulic study to figure out the best way to move the project forward.
Once Meadowlake is on the city’s system, the line could then hook up with the Autumn Leaf subdivision and improve issues within that neighborhood.