As of Monday morning, the Meadowlake Farm subdivision is on the city’s sewer system.
By Monday night, the residents were told they didn’t have to pay a cash deposit to hook up with the city’s system.
The city council approved an ordinance waiving the water and sewer and connection fees for the owners of 61 lots in the subdivision. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the ordinance was to spell out what had already been agreed upon during the annexation negotiations.
On April 6 the city officially approved the annexation of the subdivision. Meadowlake needed to disconnect from its old septic system and hook into the nearest system — the one owned by the city.
In February the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC. for a sewer line extension project. Lamb said the project was wrapped up and the connection was online as of Monday morning.
As part of the plan to pay for the project, the city approved three preannexation deals with Meadowlake residents in March.
The first called for 58 of the 61 lots to each pay the city $2,728.50. The second agreement is for the two lots with no homes. Those lots will only be charged $2,228.50 for connecting to the city.
Waiving the deposit fee was never factored into the agreements, but it wasn’t spelled out. The council addressed that by getting in writing that the residents did not have to pay deposits.
The final agreement covered the lot with the subdivision’s treatment plant. The subdivision’s homeowners association will pay the city $29,000 as part of the agreement to take the plant online.
Meadowlake residents are still not hooked into the city’s water system. That will take place at a later date, Lamb said.
The city has tried to bring Meadowlake into the fold before, most recently in 2014. At that point, voters denied a request to have the subdivision annexed into the city.
In the June 11-12, 1994, issue of The Missourian, it was reported that the city had received a petition with 46 signatures for voluntary annexation of the subdivision. However, a lot owner wasn’t in favor of the plan and the issue was dropped.
Lamb and city staff began working on the newest, and ultimately successful, plan several years ago.