Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy is encouraging residents to take social distancing guidelines seriously.
To slow the spread of coronavirus, health officials nationwide have instructed citizens to embrace social distancing. People are being told to stay home, avoid gatherings with large crowds and stop touching each other.
In short, the public should be keeping its distance from other people.
“I just want to plead with our citizens to practice it — to take it seriously,” Lucy said. “Social distancing is very, very important.”
While Missouri has a relatively low number of cases right now compared to other states, Lucy said that could change. The best way to keep the number low is to practice social distancing.
“It’s imperative that we slow this down,” she said.
Residents are encouraged to wash their hands and keep a buffer between themselves and other people.
Lucy said citizens should be mindful of social distancing at all times — but especially out in public. While many businesses are closed, some like grocery stores are open and busy.
The mayor said it’s good practice to give people space even when at those places. With many essential businesses in the area like Mercy Hospital, grocery stores, pharmacies and factories, she said people should do everything to keep those workers safe to prevent those businesses from shutting down.
Social distancing also expands to other public places. While the city’s parks remain open, the city wants people to be mindful of others in the playground areas.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city doesn’t want to have to close areas if too many people are congregating in the same spot.
Lucy said adjusting to social distance has been a big change for her. However, she has embraced the practice and encourages others to do the same.
“I like to give people hugs, and I can’t do that anymore,” she said. “We need hugs now more than ever, but we just can’t do that right now.”