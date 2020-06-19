Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy released a letter to city council members Monday, June 15, addressing two racially insensitive memes/cartoons and the impact it had on the city.
Lucy’s letter referred to the meme posted by local farmer Todd on social media and an editorial cartoon that ran in the Wednesday, June 10, edition of The Missourian.
“As I reflect on the consequences of these actions I can’t help but wonder if we as a city have been as sensitive and responsive to racial inequalities as we should be,” Lucy said.
She added that she’s highly doubtful that those holding an elected position campaigned with words like “diversity, inclusion, equality and social justice,” and said she did not use those words in her own campaign.
“My only campaign promise was to make sure our city continues to move forward in a positive direction,” Lucy said.
Lucy has taken personal steps in an effort to increase her own understanding of racial tensions.
“I have attended two of our local protests,” Lucy said. “I listened intently and walked away with a clearer picture. Since then, I have also initiated additional conversations to learn more. As a result, I believe we can do better.”
Lucy addressed the calls for city hall to release a statement regarding the editorial cartoon published in The Missourian.
Lucy said she agreed with city attorney Mark Piontek that it would be “inappropriate” for the city to release a statement as The Missourian is a privately owned business, adding that she believes “actions speak louder than words.”
Lucy reported that she has asked the city’s administration staff to look into forming a committee to address any obstacles in the Washington community to prevent inclusion.
According to the letter, the city envisions this group to include representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Washington, local civic groups, area clergy, the police department and the public at large.
“This is a pivotal time for our city,” Lucy said. “We need to embrace this opportunity and continue to strive for improvement.”