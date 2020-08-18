Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a mask mandate in the city of Washington came within one vote of being called off two days early.
In the final minutes of Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the city council, Councilman Steve Sullentrup motioned, with a second from Jeff Patke, to vote on their preferred resolution to better educate the public on CDC guidelines for COVID-19 preventive measures rather than a mandate. The motion would have eliminated Wednesday’s scheduled special meeting where the vote on a mask mandate is on the agenda.
With the council deadlocked in a 4-4 vote, Mayor Sandy Lucy broke the tie by voting down the motion, a vote which ensured the council would hold the promised mandate vote at Wednesday’s special meeting as scheduled.
“I do think that we should probably go ahead with our meeting Wednesday, just so it doesn’t look like we’re trying to pull something quick here,” Lucy said.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the KC Hall rather than the council chambers to allow for greater public attendance as the meeting will be open for public comment.
Councilmen Sullentrup, Patke, Mark Hidritch and Joe Holtmeier voted in favor of Sullentrup’s motion. Gretchen Pettet, Mark Wessels, Nick Obermark, Greg Skornia and ultimately the mayor voted against it.
If Monday’s vote was any indication, Wednesday’s vote could be decided by another slim margin.
While support in person from the community was vastly anti-mandate Monday, with protesters lining the outside of city hall prior to the start of the meeting, Pettet advocated for holding the meeting Wednesday and the vote they told the public they would have.
“You can’t deny the number of people you’ve heard from in favor of it also,” Pettet said. “That’s what we’re elected to do, is to have the difficult conversations and then vote accordingly. I think it’s a disservice to the hundreds of people who did contact me in favor of it.”
Wessels held a similar opinion.
“So many people have responded to this, both for and against, and I’m afraid it has become somewhat divisive,” he said. “However, I feel that many people responding, they deserve a vote of the council on whether or not we mandate this issue. I feel that the recommendations that have been talked about and are being talked about, those have been out there for five to six months. All you have to do is go online or turn on the TV and they tell you those things over and over and over. The problem is, many people don’t pay attention to them.”
Sullentrup said he spent the weekend considering public feedback before deciding to make the motion.
“There’s no way we as a council are going to make everyone happy, but we do have to make the best decision based on what we read and what we hear,” Sullentrup said. “So here is where I stand. If a business wants you to wear a mask, that’s their choice. If it comes down to have to wear a mask, let the governor or the state make that decision, not us.”
Patke called up the issue of enforcing the ordinance if it were to pass.
“By passing a mask mandate ordinance, we’re forcing citizens to do what we feel is best and not allowing each individual to choose what’s best for themselves,” Patke said. “My biggest problem is, not to mention, the unnecessary burden it would put on our police department.”
Public comments at the meeting included two anti-mandate speakers. Benjamin Brown submitted a petition with a reported 1,048 signatures thus far from residents, consumers and business owners of the city asking the council to vote no on a mask mandate. Abby Peth presented photos of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci either without a mask or not wearing a mask properly.
“I don’t, at 65 years old, want to be told by a government what to do with my face,” Peth said.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker also addressed the council with plans for surgical-grade masks to be available to the public for those who want them and for signage to be made available to businesses in the county promoting preventive measures against the virus, as well as plans to get the word out through multimedia messaging. Such measures are utilizing funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I just want to make sure that everybody’s aware that we are in this to the nth degree with you guys, like-minded, and hopefully we can get this thing toned down and keep it toned down to where it is,” Brinker said. “It doesn’t get much worse and we can continue holding on until that vaccine is out there and can take care of our most vulnerable.”
Anyone wishing to speak at Wednesday’s special meeting must sign up beforehand and can do so up to five minutes prior to the meeting’s start.