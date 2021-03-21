Melissa Thomson Matthews, a longtime marketing and public relations professional, has been named sales manager for the commercial printing division at The Missourian.
A Memphis native, Matthews has extensive sales and marketing experience, including nearly six years leading the advertising sales team at the St. Louis Business Journal. Before that she managed the marketing, creative and public relations teams for RedRover Co. for more than three years and before that spent more than five years as the marketing and business development director of ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc.
Matthews is a graduate of Lambuth University, now the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in Jackson, Tennessee. She recently celebrated her marriage to Matt Matthews. The couple and their two dogs live in Manchester.