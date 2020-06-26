The Washington Public Library is seeing business pick up since restrictions have been lifted due to COVID-19.
Library Director Nelson Appell said the library has been preparing for its patrons’ return to ensure its a safe environment, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting and holding returned books for 72 hours before putting them back into circulation.
Visitors are still limited to 15 people at a time, five for the computer area and 10 for browsing and check out. Patrons are limited to 20 minutes inside the library for their visit.
Library visitors are still asked to wear a mask when entering the facility. “Our biggest concern is the air we breathe,” Appell said. “This is something I see continuing for the foreseeable future.”
Virtual programming is not being offered at this time, Appell said, but is expected to resume in the fall.
For more information on the Washington Public Library, visit washmolib.org or its Facebook page by searching Washington Public Library.