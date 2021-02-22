Washington’s citywide mask ordinance is no longer in effect, according to city officials.
The ordinance, which was approved by the Washington City Council on Nov. 23, was lifted after three of the metrics the city uses to measure the spread of COVID-19 were out of the red zone for four consecutive weeks.
Those metrics include new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
In the announcement Monday, the city said the council’s resolution, which passed Aug. 19 and called for strong support for wearing face coverings in public places in support of Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, was still in effect.
“We recommend the CDC mitigation practices to reduce the exposure to all individuals,” the city said in a press release.
Businesses and companies in the Washington area can still require masking and other restrictions in accordance with their own polices.
