Mask Mandate Defeated - Lucy ‘Not Comfortable’ Passing Law With Tie Vote

By Arron Hustead
Opponents of an ordinance to mandate the wearing of masks asked the city of Washington to “Get off my face.”
Wednesday, the city granted their request. In a special meeting of the city council at the KC Hall, the ordinance failed.
For the second time in 48 hours, Mayor Sandy Lucy was called upon to break a tied vote of the council. Councilmen Greg Skornia, Mark Wessels, Joe Holtmeier and Gretchen Pettet voted in favor of the ordinance. Votes in opposition came from Nick Obermark, Steve Sullentrup, Mark Hidritch and Jeff Patke.
After Lucy announced her vote to break the tie was a no, defeating the ordinance, cheers from opponents of the mandate went on long enough to delay the continuation of the meeting.
“I just did not feel comfortable passing a law with a 4-4 vote,” Lucy said. “That’s certainly not a mandate from our elected officials with a 4-4 tie. I believe our citizens need to be diligent, but to take it to a law where our police officers need to be involved, I wasn’t comfortable with that.”
Once things settled down, the council held another vote, passing a resolution to support CDC guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and urging people to follow them more closely in order to halt the trend of rising virus cases in the city and Franklin County.
The resolution passed by a 7-1 vote, with Skornia the only nay.
The meeting was held at the KC Hall rather than the council chambers at city hall to better accommodate the large number of attendees.
“If we’re not feeling well, we need to take it upon ourselves to protect all of these small businesses and the people of this county, like the people that are out grocery shopping because they don’t have another means to get their food,” Obermark said. “They have to go to the grocery store. They don’t have somebody to get it for them. Keep our distance and as this education campaign picks up, I’d like to see everyone abide by it so we can get through this.”
Forty-five speakers addressed the council over just more than two hours, with supporters of the mandate definitely in the minority. While the majority of speakers were from Washington, there were some from Union, St. Clair, Labadie and Warrenton, as well.
Approximately 150 spectators watched from inside the hall and a large group of mandate opponents gathered outside the hall vocally awaiting the verdict.
Opponents of the ordinance raised a wide range of concerns from contradictory opinions on the effectiveness of the masks to slow the spread of infection, possible adverse consequences for persons with depression and the normalization of wearing masks making the commission of crimes easier.
Annie Stanfield, a small business owner in the downtown area opposed to the mandate, asked the council for its trust.
“As a massage therapist, my business is built on trust,” Stanfield said. “If my clients don’t trust that I have their health and their well-being as a top priority, I go out of business. I don’t expect any of you to know what health standards I have to uphold on a daily basis, but the amount of hand washing I do is insane. I have worked without a mask these past 15 weeks since the shutdown ended. I have asthma issues and wearing a mask while massaging isn’t happening for me. I let my clients know this and have had an overwhelmingly positive response. I have been within inches of 162 people for up to 90 minutes at a time. Zero clients have tested positive for COVID.”
Those speaking in favor talked about the council being elected to make hard choices, not necessarily popular ones, and shared personal reasons why they felt the ordinance was necessary.
Barb Wallach asked for consideration for people like her daughter, who is confined at home during the pandemic for medical reasons.
“If we don’t have this mask mandate, she has basically been quarantined since March 15 because she can’t take the chance of getting something from someone else,” Wallach said. “You might look at that and say, ‘That’s not my problem — it’s your kid,’ but I grew up here. This town always sticks together. This town has always been tight-knit. Neighbors watched out for you.”
The councilmembers asked follow-up questions and some offered their own statements before taking the matter to a vote.
“As a relative newcomer to this council, everyone that I’ve worked with so far has come here to make this a better and more viable city,” Obermark said. “No one here, sitting at this table, thought a year ago when they ran for this position that we’d be tackling a national pandemic, and it’d come down to this meeting tonight for us to make a decision on this.”
Sullentrup called forward Police Chief Ed Menefee to answer questions about the department’s ability to enforce an ordinance.
Menefee said the department would not have the manpower to enforce the ordinance proactively, but could handle reactive enforcement based on complaints being called in.
Wessels called upon Mark Skornia, the city’s emergency management director, to confirm the number of virus cases, which in the city stood at 120 on July 20, but had increased to 211 in the past month.
Pettet made her case for the ordinance before crowd feedback made it impossible for her to continue.
“This is not what any of us thought we were signing up for when we volunteered our time to be here,” Pettet said. “Some would argue that it isn’t even our place, but I would remind you that in July, Gov. (Mike) Parson’s Communications Director Kelli Jones issued a statement saying he wants to leave the mask mandate decision up to local leaders and that he ‘supports local leaders making decisions that are best for their communities.’ ”
Pettet compared the need for the ordinance with the county commission’s decision to mandate hepatitis A vaccinations for food service workers last year amid an outbreak in the state and a 2012 smoking ban in Washington restaurants and bars.
“If we pass an ordinance tonight and all of that medical advice is wrong, then the worst that can happen is that we wore face masks unnecessarily,” she said.
Holtmeier and Patke thanked the public for all of the messages they received on the matter prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
“Whether you agree or disagree, it is difficult,” Patke said. “It goes with a heavy heart and a lot of thought in these decisions. I do appreciate the city of Washington and the community speaking out because you have that right.”
The council has another special meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall to consider the city’s tax levy for the upcoming year.