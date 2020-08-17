A Washington man, 80, was killed Sunday, in a lawn mower accident, according to the Washington Police Department.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the accident occurred at the 1200 block of West Eighth Street at 10:48 a.m.
The man was mowing his lawn on a riding lawn mower when the mower went over a four-foot retaining wall and fell on top of the man, Sitzes said.
The Washington Police Department and the Washington Fire Department rendered aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead on scene by the Washington Ambulance District, according to Sitzes.
He said that the Washington Police Department is still investigating what caused the accident.