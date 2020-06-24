For Washington and Franklin County locals, Gary R. Lucy is a familiar name.
Lucy, artist and owner of the Gary R. Lucy Galley in Downtown Washington, has wowed the community with paintings of historical interpretation and caught the eyes of officials in Jefferson City.
Lucy was commissioned last July by the Friends of the Governor’s Mansion to create a historic painting.
He said he was surprised when he was commissioned, but excited for the opportunity.
The painting was originally scheduled to be unveiled and taken to its new home in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the installation date was delayed.
The oil painting, “Capital City River and Rail Transportation, 1856,” will make its way to Jefferson City Monday, June 29.
It is part of Lucy’s “Inland Waterways: The Highways of Our Heritage” collection, which according to Lucy is his effort to “depict the historic interpretation of the rivers and the role they played in the development of the United States of America.”
The painting took six months to complete, but the process of creating the work began shortly after he was commissioned.
“I began doing my pencil study almost immediately . . . and started painting in October,” Lucy said.
The process of creating the piece was rather in-depth using models of boats, people and displays to ensure the shadowing and accuracy was correct, he said.
The painting will be on display at the Gary R. Lucy Gallery, 231 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington, for the remainder of this week.