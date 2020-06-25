Terry Heisler, owner of John G’s Bier Deck, is hosting Loving Hearts Food Fest at his restaurant Saturday, June 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at John G’s in Downtown Washington.
Heisler said the event was planned for Memorial Day weekend but was postponed due to COVID-19.
“Michelle Crider, the (executive) director at Loving Hearts, is a friend, and when I learned how hard the food pantry got hit during the pandemic I wanted to help,” Heisler said.
The charitable event will feature three bands: Team Phoenix, 2nd Draft and Potter’s Road.
The open-air event is free and attendees can bring their own chairs and umbrellas.
The Loving Hearts Food Fest will be accepting cash donations or nonperishable food items.
If there is inclement weather Saturday, the event will be postponed. Information on the event can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page at John G’s Bier Deck.