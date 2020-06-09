Plans for a new housing project on Locust Street are being supported by the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission.
At Monday’s meeting, the board backed a development plan for a planned residential unit known as the Locust Valley subdivision. The applicant, McBride Washington, LCC., is seeking a rezoning of 5.38 acres to construct 27 new single-family homes.
After some discussion, the commission voted unanimously to back the project. The commission’s support will be sent to the city council.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the council is expected to vote on multiple items related to the project, including the development plan, at its June 15 meeting.
Project Details
McBride agreed to purchase the property from the city of Washington in February to build affordable housing. Under the deal, McBride will buy three parcels in the development along Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets.
The property is the location of a former Frick’s building, a mobile home park and one home. Maniaci said the city has been looking for a few years now for a project to revitalize the area.
After purchasing and razing the properties, the city sought requests for proposals (RFP) for the Locust Street project, which stated the development should be a “high-quality, affordable workforce housing neighborhood” and the development team needed to demonstrate an understanding of the community’s housing needs, and the city’s “unique attributes and opportunities.”
Maniaci said with Washington’s aging population, the city wants a development that brings in first- time homebuyers and young professionals. McBride struck a deal with the city and agreed to purchase the property.
Jeannie Aumiller, with McBride, said the company is excited to be doing business in the Washington area.
McBride is seeking a PDR because the project is denser than the current zoning allows, Maniaci said. The proposed project features 27 new homes, 12 of which would front on Locust Street.
The other homes would access a new street, Maple Valley Court. The new street would end in a “hammerhead” instead of a cul-de-sac.
Aumiller said the lots would be sold directly to owners. The owners would then get a chance to design and build a home.
Aumiller said McBride will offer four style options with a multitude of options. The homes range from two to three bedrooms and garages can be single or two car.
All but three of the homes would have a full basement. The three without are excluded because of possible flooding.
Lot sizes will range from 6,500 square feet to 3,800 square feet. The lots are “significantly” smaller than what is permitted in the R-1B single-family residential zoning district, Manaici said.
Despite that, he said since the previous development was a dense mobile home park, the plan should still work. His recommendation was to approve the project.
McBride said it was going to market the homes to younger people and first-time homebuyers. Aumiller said the city’s goals align with McBride’s.
Questions
Commission members discussed the project, but raised no objections. Commissioner John Borgmann, for example, asked several questions about parking.
Borgmann wanted to be sure the new Maple Valley Court would be up to code.
He was told the proposed 30-foot street would have rolled curbs, and parking would be limited to one side.
Borgmann said the side that does not have parking should be where the fire hydrants are placed. McBride said that would be in the plans.
Borgmann’s other concern had to do with price.
Aumiller said the price is still being determined, but mentioned that a house with every possible option could cost close to $240,000.
Borgmann also was concerned the proposed model homes would set the market too high and defeat the whole purpose of an affordable neighborhood.
Aumiller said McBride doesn’t “overbuild.” She said the model homes are still being planned, but the idea is to offer a basic package.
Kim Young, a neighbor of the proposed development, had questions related to the project and the proposed Busch Creek Greenway.
The Greenway, a planned pedestrian and cyclist pathway, will be on the eastern property along the edge of the property. Maniaci said work is slated to start on that project in 2021.
Young wanted to know if anything would be done to prevent people from walking through her yard. She said when the trailer park was there, a number of kids trespassed while walking to school.
Maniaci said the plans do not call for a fence or barrier. He said if any issues arise, Young should call Washington police.
Young also was concerned about the homes being used as rentals. She was told the city could not limit what an owner does with the home.