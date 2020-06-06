The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission is set to review a rezoning request and a development plan related to an affordable housing project.
The applicant, McBride Washington, LLC, is requesting to rezone 5.38 acres from R-1B single family residential and C-1 light commercial to PDR — Planned Residential. The property is located is 800 and 902 Locust street.
The plan board meeting will be Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
McBride agreed to purchase 5.518 acres of land from the city of Washington in February to build affordable housing. McBride will buy three parcels in the development along Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets.
The property is the location of a former Frick’s building, a mobile home park and one home. The city sold the land for $557,400.
According to the plan submitted to the city, McBride is planning to build Locust Valley Subdivision with 27 new single-family homes. The applicant is seeking a PDR because the project is denser than the current zoning allows.
The city sought request for proposals (RFP) for the Locust Street project which stated the development should be a “high-quality, affordable workforce housing neighborhood” and the development team needed to demonstrate an understanding of the community’s housing needs, and the city’s “unique attributes and opportunities.”
Development teams were instructed to provide evidence of constructing and managing a residential development, with the possibility that the development could be replicated at another site in Washington.
The redevelopment plans began in 2015 with the city’s purchase of the Frick’s Trailer Park property at 800 Locust St., south of Eighth Street, with plans for stormwater improvements. A goal of the project was to manage the creek and protect properties from flooding.
Affordable housing is defined as owners paying less than 30 percent of their income for housing, including principal, interest, taxes, insurance and utilities.
The maximum sale price for 75 percent of the homes is suggested to be less than $170,000 and the remaining 25 percent should be below $225,000.
The eastern parcel is about 3.1 acres located at the southeastern corner of Locust and Eighth streets. The southwestern parcel is 0.82 of an acre across from Locust Street accessing Wainwright and Locust streets. The northwest parcel is approximately 1.8 acres and accesses Locust and Jefferson streets.
The Busch Creek Greenway — a planned pedestrian and cyclist pathway — will be on the eastern property along the edge of the property. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the McBride project works well with the proposed Greenway.
Cellphone Tower
Also on the agenda is a request for a special use permit to allow an 85 foot cellphone tower.
AT&T is seeking approval to have the tower at 128 Busch Avenue. The area is behind the Sharp Shooters Clubhouse and has access to 10th Street.