Summertime brings many things to the Washington community, including local theatre. but due to the coronavirus pandemic it’s going to look a little different.
Tim Buchheit, president and co-founder of The Riverside Players in Washington, told The Missourian that the local theatre group will host a virtual play later this month with a special cause, which he will be directing.
The idea for the virtual play came after the group realized that in-person theatre was not going to be a possibility for this summer. The organization canceled its two summer productions of “Noises Off” and “Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” which, according to Buchheit, have been rescheduled for next year.
The virtual play will be “The Audition” and depicts the story of students auditioning for their high school play, Buchheit explained.
“It also shows the beauty of theatre and how it has the ability to bring people together,” he said.
The play itself has brought actors from area schools together for the purpose of raising funds for the theatre programs at their own high schools.
The 19 cast members are teachers of theatre, music, math and other subjects from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Washington High School, Union High School, Sullivan High School, Hermann High School, Pacific High School, Rockwood Summit High School, Troy High School and East Central College.
The play will be done through Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube. Buchheit explained that the community theatre group is using On The Stage platform, based in New York, which has been working with Riverside Players on putting the production together.
Directing the production has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Buchheit.
“(On The Stage) has helped us navigate things like rehearsal, but it has been an interesting process,” he said. “I have been directing for 31 years and it’s been interesting not having everyone together.”
Buchheit said the cast is determined to performed because its purpose is more than to entertain, but also do some good.
“The whole idea came about, because high schools and ECC’s theatre departments lost money from not being able to host their spring performances, which are always their biggest,” he said. “The Riverside Players want to do its part in supporting theatre programs with this donation.”
Art programs in general are the ones which tend to see cuts the most, and with the lack of funding now available with the pandemic, he wants to make sure the programs are “kept alive.”
“It is important that students have access to creative outlets in school,” Buchheit said.
“The Audition” will air Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. and the show runs about a half hour.
Ticket purchases or donations can be made by visiting onthestage.com/show/the-riverside-players1/the-audition-85220.
For more information on The Riverside Players, visit its Facebook page at theriversideplayers.