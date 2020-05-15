Precipitation in Downtown Washington has surpassed 20 inches for 2020.
With thunderstorms Friday morning, the annual precipitation total has gone over 20 inches. Friday’s reading was 0.69 of an inch, the most measured at one time since April 29.
The year started with the second-wettest January on record since records were first kept in 1951. A total of 8.39 inches of precipitation was measured.
The January record was set in 2008 at 10.21 inches.
However, since January, precipitation has slowed down. In February, a total of 2.32 inches of precipitation was measured. The average for February is 2.44 inches. It was the driest February since 2017, when 0.28 of an inch of precipitation was measured.
March precipitation was 3.88 inches, slightly above the average of 3.58 inches. It was the driest March since 2014, when 1.15 inches of precipitation was measured.
April precipitation was 4.43 inches, slightly above the 4.28 average. It was the driest April since 2018, when 2.14 inches of precipitation was gauged.
So far for May, a total of 1.62 inches of precipitation was measured. The average for May is 5.02 inches.
In recent years, here are the dates when precipitation surpassed 20 inches in Downtown Washington:
• 2010 — June 3 (59.48);
• 2011 — May 13 (57.80);
• 2012 — June 17 (33.27);
• 2013 — April 29 (49.73);
• 2014 — July 7 (49.34 for year);
• 2015 — June 8 (68.32);
• 2016 — June 6 (48.49);
• 2017 — May 4 (47.26);
• 2018 — June 15 (45.56); and
• 2019 — May 3 (62.95).
In 1993, the year of the great floods, the 20-inch mark was passed June 7. A total of 68.37 inches, then a record, was measured that year.
In 2000, the 20-inch mark was breached during the massive storm of May 7, when 10.48 inches was measured by the city of Washington. Heavier rainfall fell around Union. Yearly precipitation before that event was 9.52 inches.
In 2008, the wettest year on record at 76.81 inches of precipitation, the 20-inch mark was surpassed March 28.
The second-wettest year currently on record was 2009 with 73.13 inches of precipitation measured. The 20-inch mark wasn’t surpassed until May 28 that year.
There have been three floods on the Missouri River at Washington. The first, Jan. 11, was the highest of the year at 22.88 feet.
A level of 22.05 feet was measured March 21 and another crest was 21.49 feet March 24.
Other rivers and streams around the area also have flooded in 2020.