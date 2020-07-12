By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
Livestock shows at the Washington Fairgrounds will have a much different look this year, but only exhibitors and a few family members will be there to see them.
The Town & Country Fair was canceled in May due to COVID-19, but the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will still host scaled-down livestock exhibitions.
“We are keeping the show to just three (species) because we are trying to limit the number of people there,” Chamber President Jennifer Giesike said.
Entrance to the event will be restricted to the exhibitors and two of their family members. Stall fees will remain $30.
Hog, steer, lamb and dairy shows will take place and a modified auction is planned as well.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said she is happy to see the livestock shows proceed as they are a much-needed morale boost.
“I know people won’t be able to get a beer and a bratwurst or walk around the fairgrounds,” Lucy said. “But it gives us some semblance of normal.”
Lucy said she knows how hard the kids work to raise and show their animals and how much it means to them. “A few of my cousin’s children have shown animals,” Lucy said. “Me and my mom have been going to the shows for years. Those kids work hard picking out a calf and showing them. Some (steers) behave and some don’t.”
Lucy said this would be the last year one of her relatives would be able to participate because of high school graduation, so she’s glad she gets to see it.
Shows
Classes will be arranged by weight and limited to 10 animals at a time.
The top two animals from each class will remain for the championship drive. All others will be dismissed immediately.
The market hog show will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
Hogs can arrive at the fairgrounds between 7, and 10 a.m. and a veterinarian will be on hand to check them.
Each hog will be weighed and the exhibitor must be present when their animal is unloaded.
Photos/videos of the exhibitors and animal to be used during the auction will be taken after the exhibitors leave the ring.
Hogs will be stalled per committee discretion after being weighed.
The market steer show will be Thursday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. The dairy show will be Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. and the lamb show will proceed at 1 p.m.
The rules and times for the arrival and check-in procedures for steers, dairy and lambs will be the same as hogs.
The main difference is the photos/videos of the steers will be taken before they enter the exhibition ring.
Auction
The livestock auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Washington Elks Lodge, starting at noon (doors will open at 10 a.m.).
Virtual bidding will be available for those unable to attend in person, and new buyers will be restricted to virtual bidding. Details will be emailed to the exhibitors and published on the fair website by Wednesday, July 15.
Exhibitors and their parents will not be allowed at the auction due to the limited space available, but they will be able to watch the auction online.
Exhibitors and parents will be notified of the results by email after the auction.