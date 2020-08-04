It will look different, but the excitement is expected to be the same for the revised Washington Town & Country Fair Livestock Show.
Before official weigh-ins Wednesday morning, there were 170 market hogs, 62 market steers, 16 lambs and nine dairy cows scheduled to be displayed by local youth Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of a blue ribbon and a big payday at the auction this weekend.
While COVID-19 has limited the livestock shows to just the exhibitor and two family members this year, the number of animals to be shown is nearly on par with last year.
Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Giesike said she is glad the livestock shows will be able to proceed and asks everyone to have patience as they work through the next few days.
“It’s great these kids still have the opportunity to exhibit these animals,” she said.
Giesike said FFA and 4-H Club rules dictated that each class be limited to 10 animals to allow for social distancing, but traditional showmanship awards will be awarded in junior, intermediate and senior divisions.
As in years past, the largest group of animals to be shown this year will be market hogs with 170 broken into 17 different classes divided by weight on show day, Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The show will begin at 1 p.m., and Giesike expects it to run until about 5 p.m.
Last year, 195 market hogs were judged in 17 separate classes,
The market lamb show will consist of 16 exhibitors, just shy of the 19 shown in 2019. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, beginning at 10 a.m.
Giesike said six or seven market steers will be in each class this year, dividing the total of 62 as evenly as possible by weight. Steer arrival and weigh-ins will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and the market steer show will begin at 1 p.m.
In 2019, 61 market steers were shown in eight separate classes and all received blue ribbons.
The dairy show will feature nine animals and will also take place at 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
The livestock auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Washington Elks Lodge, starting at noon, with doors opening at 10 a.m.
Virtual bidding will be available for those unable to attend in person, and new buyers will be restricted to virtual bidding.
Giesike said she expects the auction to be a success this year despite the different look. “This community is so supportive of our youth,” Giesike said. “We are grateful we can have this for them.”
She said similar youth livestock auctions held near Franklin County in recent weeks have posted record sales numbers.
Exhibitors and their parents will not be allowed at the auction due to the limited space available, but they will be able to watch the auction online. They will be notified of the results of the auction by email after the event is complete.