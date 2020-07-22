The COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened the enthusiasm of Franklin County youth preparing to show animals at the abbreviated Washington Town & Country Fair.
While there will be fewer spectators at the shows, the number of animals to be shown is nearly on par with last year.
Washington Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Giesike said 170 market hogs will be shown, 62 market steers, 16 lambs and nine dairy animals.
“This is good,” Giesike said. “It’s great these kids still have the opportunity to exhibit these animals.”
Giesike said due to FFA and 4-H Club rules, each class will be limited to 10 animals to allow for social distancing.
In addition to blue ribbons and class winners for each species, Giesike said the traditional showmanship awards also will be awarded.
Market Hogs
The largest group of animals to be shown this year will again be market hogs with 170 broken into 17 different classes divided by weight on show day.
Giesike said in previous years, the market hog classes consisted of about 20 hogs each.
In all, 195 market hogs were judged in 17 separate classes in 2019, ranging in weight from 250 to 300 pounds. In total, 185 blue ribbons were awarded and 10 red ribbons.
Ben Loesing’s 287-pound hog was selected as the grand champion of the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair Market Hog Show.
In 2018, 188 market and open class hogs were shown in 14 classes at the fair, and 161 blue ribbon hogs were shown in 14 different classes in 2017.
Market Steers
Although hog totals are down a bit, there will be one more steer shown this year compared with last year.
Giesike said six or seven market steers will be in each class this year, dividing the total of 62 as evenly as possible by weight.
In 2019, 61 market steers were shown in eight separate classes and all received blue ribbons.
Aurora Hilkerbaumer, 11, Union, showed the grand champion last year, a 1,395-pound steer.
Forty-seven steers were shown in 2018 and 42 in 2017.
Market Lambs
There will be 16 market lambs shown at the fair this year, which is only three behind the 19 shown in 2019.
Wyatt Davis, a member of the Country Kids 4-H Club, showed the grand champion 128-pound lamb last year.
Twenty-four market lambs were shown in 2018 and 21 in 2017.
Market Dairy
Nine animals will be exhibited this year in the dairy show.
David Ley, Washington, had a successful 2019 Market Dairy Show at the Washington Town & Country Fair. He took home three of the top honors with his Holstein dairy cows.
He won grand champion, senior showmanship and the best udder awards. Ley broke Elizabeth Scheer’s streak of three straight years of best udder.