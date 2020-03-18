The Harvest Table, the free community meal served on Saturday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 20 E. Fifth St. in Downtown Washington, will be closed for the next two weeks.
The closure is a result of St. Peter’s UCC being closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, said Karen Dawson, director of the Harvest Table.
In the meantime, Harvest Table volunteers will be working daily to restock the Little Free Food Pantries around town, Dawson said.
Locations include:
Four Rivers Area YMCA, 400 Grand Ave., on the parking lot;
Washington Public Library, 410 Lafayette St., near the service entrance;
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, 1000 Borgia Dr., under the pavilion between the theater and the school;
Peace Lutheran Church, 5 Scenic Dr., on the drive up to the church; and
Pregnancy Assistance Center, 310 International Ave., along the driveway.
Dawson is optimistic that the Harvest Table will return soon.
“Hopefully this is just for two weeks, and we’ll be back in business soon,” she remarked.