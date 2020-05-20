As things begin to open back up and coronavirus-related restrictions begin to wind down, the Washington Lions Club is beginning to hold in-person meetings once again.
President Dan Haire said the group began resuming meetings earlier this month.
“But in a socially responsible manner,” he said, noting club members will abide by the social distancing requirements.
For the month of May, the club will host two meetings. One was held May 12 and another is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, at the Elks Lodge in Washington.
In June, the club will go back to weekly meetings.
Haire said resuming the meetings was needed now more than ever.
“There are so many projects that our community needs,” he explained. “Especially with the circumstances (the pandemic) the community has found itself in.”
Haire reported that even during the pandemic, the Lions Club worked hard to ensure it did its part. The club made monetary donations to Harvest Table, St. John’s Helping Hands, St. Peter’s Food Pantry and St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.
In terms of looking at the future with its civic outreach and activities, adjustments will have to be made due to the pandemic, according to Haire, who said the organization is ready to adapt.
“We have been busy working during these new sets of rules in our community,” he said. “And we will continue to work for the community and find ways to continue to support it.”
The club has already planned to hold a Freedom Gun Raffle that will take place in July.
“The money raised will go toward funding community improvements, scholarships, eyeglass donations, screenings and organizational donations,” Haire said.
As the club continues its community outreach, it’s also looking for more people to join the organization.
“The Lions Club is looking for people trying to be a part of community service and continue our efforts to give back,” Haire said.
Those who are interested in joining should message the organization through its Facebook page at washmolions.