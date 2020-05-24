The Washington Library opened its online preregistration for the summer reading program Monday, May 18, and Library Director Nelson Appell said he hopes to see numbers grow.
The decision to host the reading program virtually was made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing requirements.
Appell reported that in its first two days of opening registration, 240 people had registered for the program, but stated he does not know what to expect going forward.
“Due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, it’s unknown if we will have the normal amount of people participating,” he said.
In years past the average number of participants has been around 1,200.
“I hope that because people have this tool to do it from home, more people will register,” Appell said. “I think the program is a good opportunity for kids during summer break.”
This year’s theme is Imagine Your Story, focusing on fairy tales, princesses and mystical lands.
The program is scheduled to begin June 1 and those who wish to participate after the start date can register online at anytime.
Paper log sheets for the program can be picked up at the library, but only those who register online will qualify to win prizes, Appell said.
The program is open to children, teens and adults.
To register for the summer reading program, visit https://www.washmolib.org/summer-reading-challenge or download the Beanstack Tracker on a mobile device.