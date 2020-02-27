President Katie Dieckhaus informed library board members Monday night that the newly formed Strategic Planning Committee is expected to meet sometime in March.
Dieckhaus said a date has not been set, but she plans to reach out to committee members this week to schedule it.
Washington Library Director Nelson Appell told The Missourian that the process of forming a committee has been in the works for the last couple of months.
Committee members were selected Jan. 27 at the Washington Library Board of Trustees meeting. Those selected are: Appell, Leanne Gisburne, Jeff Holtmeier, Katie Dieckhaus and Barbara Volmert.
Appell explained “the purpose of the committee is to lay out a strategic plan for the library that will look at the next several years.”
The committee will discuss concerns, goals and accomplishments it wants to meet, along with new possibilities for for the library.
The Strategic Planning Committee will meet in close session and then bring ideas to the Washington Public Library Board of Trustees as needed.