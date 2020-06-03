A challenger won a seat on the Washington School District Board of Education by 10 votes.
Incumbents Susan Thatcher, Scott A. Byrne and challenger Dan Leslie were the winners Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties. The fourth candidate was incumbent Bob Oreskovic.
Three seats were up in the election. Thatcher was the top vote getter across the three counties with 840 votes. She was followed by Byrne with 823 votes.
Leslie picked up 702 votes to best Oreskovic's 692 votes.
Franklin County voters had Thatcher as their top choice — she picked up 644 votes. She was followed by Byrne (625), Oreskovic (548) and Leslie (528).
In Warren County Byrne led the way with 140 total votes. Thatcher (137), Leslie (134) and Oreskovic (99) followed.
In St. Charles County, it was another tight race. Thatcher picked up 59 votes and was followed by Byrne (58), Oreskovic (45) and Leslie (40).
City of Washington
Four seats on the city council, one in each ward, and the city attorney’s position were up this year. Only one candidate has filed to run for each spot.
Mark Piontek, city attorney, and council members Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1; Mark Hidritch, Ward 2; Greg Skornia, Ward 3; and Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4, all signed up and reatained their seats.