American Legion Post 218 in Washington is hosting Military History Weekend Aug. 26 and 27 as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. Organizers hope the event will be fun while honoring those who have served in uniform.
The two-day celebration features a variety of events, including a reenactors’ camp with portrayals of life in the Civil War, World War I and World War II. Other features planned for the weekend include a car show, a USO show recreation and guest speakers.
Organizer Nathan Pinter said the idea came from last year’s World War II history event. “Even though it rained, it was very popular,” he said. “So I thought we’d do a whole history of the military.”
While the event is meant to be fun for the whole family, Pinter said there is a serious side to the celebration that should not be forgotten. “I don’t want to say people take it for granted, but it’s important for people not to forget what the average soldier put on the line — he could die,” said Pinter. “Sometimes people don’t think about their everyday lives, and I think it’s a very important program to put on.”
Pinter, a big fan of the 2001 television miniseries “Band of Brothers,” based on the Stephen Ambrose book of the same name, began visiting social media sites dedicated to the show. He started communicating with several people close to the miniseries and the real-life people portrayed in it, who were members of “Easy Company,” a regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.
He ended up with a list of speakers that includes Dr. Michael Van Ness, the grandson of General John B. Anderson of the 102nd Infantry; Chris Langlois, the grandson of Medic Eugene Roe; and Peter Youngblood Hills, the actor who portrayed Shifty Powers.
Notably, Pinter says not one of the speakers would accept a fee. “No. None of them. Kind of got me a little choked up when I thanked them. Freddy said ‘it’s all about the veterans.’ ”
Freddy is Freddy Joe Farnsworth, another guest speaker, who had two small roles in the series and was a technical director. He came by his bona fides the hard way, by spending 10 years in the Marine Corps as a combat training instructor at the School of Infantry. He taught weapons training, hand-to-hand combat and other skills necessary to the Marines.
He said he trains actors like they are in boot camp. “Wait and see how Peter Hills reacts to me,” he said, speaking of the actor who played Shifty Powers. “He’s still petrified!” he said with a laugh.
Farnsworth said he has no interest in being paid for coming here. “We do stuff like this when somebody asks me, and I like it when they recognize me and want to talk.”
“Plus,” he added, laughing again, “we’re on strike. What else am I going to do?” Farnsworth said his “primary job” these days is as a stuntman in the movies and TV.
Pinter said the USO show is also very popular. It’s a recreation of a 1940s USO variety show where the actors are “100 percent in character the whole time,” according to Pinter.
The USO show and guest speakers are on the schedule for Saturday. On Sunday, there is a car show and cruise featuring any kind of vehicle, military or not. “If someone has a Model T they want to bring, that’s fine,” said Pinter.
The American Legion Post is located at 1007 E. Third Street in Washington. Parking is available either on-street or in the north parking lot of Mercy Hospital. Events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and run through 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
10:30 a.m. Chris Langlois, grandson of Doc Roe, a member of the Band of Brothers
11:00 a.m. Freddie Joe Farnsworth, technical advisor on Band of Brothers
12:00 p.m. USO Show, Dixie D's Canteen
2:30 p.m. Peter Youngblood Hills, portrayed Shifty Powers in Band of Brothers
3:00 p.m. Dr. Van Ness, grandson of Gen. Anderson of the 102nd Infantry Division
10:00 a.m. Classic car and military vehicle cruise, meet at riverfront
12:00 p.m. Washington Brass Band
