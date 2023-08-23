American Legion Post 218 in Washington is hosting Military History Weekend Aug. 26 and 27 as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. Organizers hope the event will be fun while honoring those who have served in uniform. 

The two-day celebration features a variety of events, including a reenactors’ camp with portrayals of life in the Civil War, World War I and World War II. Other features planned for the weekend include a car show, a USO show recreation and guest speakers. 

