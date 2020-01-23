The past year was one of change and growth for the Washington Public Library with a new director, an increase in book circulation and attendance in programs, as well as some updates.
“The library had a strong year (in 2019),” said Nelson Appell, who started in August as the interim director and was named the official director Oct. 28.
During the transition, Appell said the library didn’t miss a beat and all programs and events went on as planned.
The library also has been short-staffed by one person since he became the director, but Appell said it continues to thrive.
Total attendance for all programs reached 10,026 last year.
The library saw a major increase in the number of books circulated with a total of 139,873. This number increased by 1,266 from 2018 when 138,607 books were circulated.
During his time as director, Appell made a change to story time. Story time previously was held one day a week, with some breaks, on a six-week schedule.
Now, story time is broken up into two days, with age groups, and has a consistent schedule running every week rather than having breaks.
On Thursdays, the library hosts Tot-Time for children ages 3 and under. A preschool story time for children ages 3 to 6 is held on Fridays. Both include stories, songs and crafts.
The library also added a computer upstairs this past year which allows library patrons to self-checkout and -pay. Appell explained this not only helps with staff efficiency, but also acts as a form of privacy protection for the users as well.
The library also upgraded its computers in 2019. The computers are now managed from one server.
This new system makes computer maintenance and updates more manageable for the library, he said, and allows consistent privacy protections to be maintained.
The library also has upgraded its internet speed. Now computers used at the library are faster and more dependable, Appell said.
Changes for 2020
The library will make a change this year with its kick-off event for the Summer Reading program. The library partners with Neighborhood Reads, a local bookstore located just down the street.
Appell explained that while the turn out was great last year and the event went off without a hitch, the library wants to build on that this year. This year, residents can expect to see more activities and the library plans to partner with more volunteer groups.
“I look forward to seeing everyone at that event this year,” Appell stated.
With the new additions, attendees can expect a larger event than they have seen in the past.
For more information on the Washington Public Library and upcoming events, visit www.washmolib.org.