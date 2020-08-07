Ashley Knibb and her steer, Brantley, made for a winning team at the 2020 Washington Town & Country Fair Market Steer Show.
Knibb, 16, Jeffriesberg 4-H, took home the grand champion prize for her 1,310-pound steer.
“I thought I had a pretty good chance, but I didn’t expect to win,” Knibb said.
This was Knibb’s first time competing in the Washington Town & Country Fair Market Steer Show, and only her second competition.
Knibb said Brantley is a unique steer due to his appetite for all things sweet. “His appetite is crazy!” Knibb said. “He loves caramels, Snickers and Three Musketeers candy bars. He also likes coffee and sweet tea.”
Knibb said winning was a special moment, and she was happy she could experience it surrounded by friends and family.
This year’s judge was Cody Tebbenkamp, owner of Tebbenkamp Cattle Company in Columbia.
“I chose this steer for grand champion because he came at me more complete and balanced,” Tebbenkamp said. “He had the show ring look you look for in exhibition, and he was easily the heaviest muscle steer in the group.”
The grand reserve champion was Inaya Chishti, 14, Gateway Gang 4-H, and her 1,255-pound steer, Shazam. Chishti also received grand champion for home-raised steer.
Paighton Witt, 13, Maverick 4-H, received reserve grand champion for home-raised steer.
In all, 65 blue ribbon steers were shown Thursday in eight classes, ranging in weight from 1,085 to 1,420 pounds.
“I appreciate the kids that stuck with their projects and got them ready to exhibit when they didn’t know if they were going to have a show,” Tebbenkamp said. “I really appreciate that because I know the work and the time involvement a project like this takes.”
Lane Roetheli, 9, New Haven 4-H, took home the junior showmanship award. Paighton Witt, 13, Maverick 4-H, won intermediate showmanship honors, and Knibb, 16, Jeffriesberg 4-H, was the senior showmanship winner.
Class winners in the market steer included: Alena Nix, Maverick 4-H; Roetheli, New Haven 4-H; Julia Gerling, Washington FFA; Chishti, Gateway Gang 4-H; Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, Rockford Rebels 4-H; Knibb, Jeffriesberg 4-H; Witt, Maverick 4-H; and Erin Lindberg, Go Hog Wild 4-H.