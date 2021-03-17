Washington voters will have three contested city council races in next month’s municipal elections.
Five candidates are hoping to replace Nick Obermark, who is not seeking reelection. There are two candidates in the city’s Second and Fourth wards. Incumbent Jeff Patke is unopposed in his reelection bid for the Third Ward.
The city council election is April 6. The last day to register or change voter registration was March 10. Absentee voting is underway through the Franklin County Clerk’s office.
The Second Ward candidates are two longtime educators: incumbent Mark Wessels, 74, and Kari Klenke, 46.
Seeking his second term is Wessels, who grew up near St. Louis and moved to Washington 41 years ago to work as special education department administrator. A U.S. Army veteran, Wessels later served as principal at Washington Middle School. Wessels also has worked for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce as its tourism director and later as its executive director.
“Working with the chamber, I was involved in a lot of different things here in the city,” Wessels said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”
Klenke has lived in Nebraska, Texas and Florida and taught in public and private schools outside the region. Living in Washington for the past two decades, Klenke was the administrator of the Sylvan Learning Center.
Klenke, who home-schooled her children for 16 years and has a home-schooling and parenting coach business, said she decided to run for city council when she began “noticing things that didn’t rest well with me” and to help “make citizens of Washington aware of what’s happening and to take ownership for our city.”
“It started out with silly things like seeing plants along Highway 100 — is that really how we’re spending our money?” Klenke said. “The last year really brought it all to a head.”
The pivotal moment for Klenke was the city council’s Nov. 23 vote for a citywide mask ordinance, which has since been lifted.
Wessels voted for the measure. Klenke said she would have voted against it.
“I don’t see anywhere in the laws of our land where the city council has the right or the authority to mandate what is at best a questionable health issue. I will go on the record and say that I am not against people wearing masks, but it is just not the place of the government to make that decision,” Klenke said.
Wessels said the mask ordinance helped reduce the spread of the virus, save lives and lessen the strain on Mercy Hospital Washington and other health care providers.
“When I look at the numbers and what happened in the county and what happened specifically in 63090, we have done better than the county. You can clearly see the difference over those months,” Wessels said. “Our medical community is huge in Washington, and they were coming to us and saying they needed our help. I will always support our medical community.”
The two candidates also disagree about the city council’s relationship with city department heads. Klenke said she has watched the city council act with a “rubber stamp formality” to proposals from department heads.
“I think things go to the committee and then are presented to the city council. ... I am assuming on good faith that there is more discussion in the committee, that there is more digging into the meat of the issues and that they are not just making decisions flippantly,” Klenke said.
Wessels said he thinks one of his strengths as a councilman is that he doesn’t “micromanage” city staff.
“It is an important thing to have faith in the people you hire to do the job,” Wessels said. “I’m really proud of some of the things Washington has been able to accomplish. I’m very impressed with the staff in Washington City Hall.”
Klenke said she also is concerned by how much money the city spends.
“I may get in there and learn and begin to see why the spending is justified, but I just wonder if the citizens understand how much is being spent by the city on a regular basis,” Klenke said.
Wessels said he trusts when the city approves a contract that the department head has vetted the bid and determined it’s the best option for the city.
“A lot of the votes are part of a larger process, which to some may seem automatic,” Wessels said.
Both Klenke and Wessels say the city should continue taking a balanced approach to economic development and recruiting new businesses to the community while also helping established businesses grow.
“It gets really tough when you are talking about recruiting overseas businesses, especially when there is opportunities for expansion for the businesses you already have,” Wessels said. “Helping the businesses already here is our bread and butter.”
And both candidates agreed it is too soon to decide how to spend the tax revenue generated by Missouri Health and Wellness, the city’s first cannabis dispensary.
Klenke rated the quality of the city’s streets, sidewalks, sewers and stormwater drainage as “average,” adding the city “could be more efficient,” but Wessels praised the city’s public works department for providing “adequate” infrastructure and developing a multiyear capital improvement plan, including a new water tower and fire station on the city’s east side.
“Infrastructure is an ongoing issue,” Wessels said. “I know a water tower is not necessarily a really sexy thing to talk about, but there is no denying that our city needs it and a new fire station.”
As election day draws near, Wessels pointed to the recent annexation of several properties south of Washington where subdivisions have been built as evidence that the city is growing and has a bright future.
He said the city needs to ensure that these new neighborhoods have access to the city parks.
If Klenke is elected, she said she would focus on bringing “unity to our city.”
“There is so much divisiveness across the board,” Klenke said. “I think educating people about how city government works, unifying our council on our city’s direction and then probably just verifying that there’s responsible spending.”