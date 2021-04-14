With Saturday night’s announcement of country music singer Kip Moore as the final piece of the 2021 Town & Country Fair entertainment roster, the countdown to the start of the annual fair is officially underway.
The fair will be held Aug. 4-8 at the fairgrounds in Washington and will include performances from ’80s rock band 38 Special on Thursday, Aug. 5; rising country music singer Kip Moore on Friday, Aug. 6; Hall of Fame rock ’n’ roll band ZZ Top on Saturday, Aug. 7; and country music singer Adam Doleac on Sunday, Aug. 8.
“We feel very fortunate that we were able to land such quality entertainers,” said Jennifer Giesike, Fair manager and Washington Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. The Kip Moore announcement was made Saturday during the chamber of commerce’s annual banquet.
This year’s fair entertainment lineup provides a little something for everyone, Giesike said.
“A lot of entertainers get their start playing at fairs all across the country and the world. So it is really exciting to bring two up-and-comers who are seeking their careers’ take-off to Washington,” Giesike said, referencing Doleac and Moore.
Since his debut in 2015, which has included performances on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Doleac has released one hit after another, including “Whiskey is Fine,” “The Puzzle of Us” and “Famous,” which spent two weeks as the No. 1 song in the country on The Highway, a popular contemporary country radio station on SiriusXM radio. The song also performed well on Billboard Magazine’s Top 100, spending six weeks on the charts and peaking at No. 42.
Moore, who was recognized as Best New Country Artist by the Country Music Association Awards, made his debut in 2011 with “Mary Was the Marrying Kind,” which peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard charts that year.
His biggest hit to date has been “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was twice certified as a platinum song, with more than 2 million copies of the song sold or downloaded in the U.S. In 2020, the song won two awards in the American Country Awards, an annual award show highlighting the best of country music, for Best Single By A New Artist and Best Music Video.
Following the success of “Somethin’ ’Bout a Truck,” Moore released “Beer Money,” which would remain on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 32 consecutive weeks, peaking at No. 7.
Another of Moore’s hit songs is “She’s Mine,” released in 2019, which has been listened to more than 16.2 million times on YouTube.
Other popular songs from Moore include: “Young Love,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Dirt Road,” “More Girls Like You,” “Last Shot,” “Running for You” and “I’m to Blame.”
Giesike said the fair board also is very excited by the rock ’n’ roll portion of the entertainment lineup.
“ZZ Top has been on our list of acts that we wanted to bring to the fair for 15 or 20 years, but there seems to have always been a roadblock or a challenge that prevents that from happening,” Giesike said. Among those challenges was the cancellation of the entertainment portion of the 2020 fair due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“ZZ Top was actually booked for last year, and fortunately we were able to roll them over for 2021. So it is finally going to happen, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Giesike said.
The band’s popularity continued to grow in the 1970s and into the 1980s with the release of Eliminator, the band’s eighth studio album and its largest commercial success. The album includes hits such as “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”
Giesike praised 38 Special as “a really solid music act” whose hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Chain Lightin’,” “If I’d Been The One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance.”
Since early bird tickets went on sale, approximately 1,700 adult and children season tickets have been sold. Tickets can be purchased online at washmofair.com/tickets or by visiting the chamber of commerce office, 323 W. Main St.