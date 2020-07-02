By Arron Hustead
Missourian Staff Writer
A late push to replace the canceled fireworks display in the city of Washington got the official green light Monday.
The city council in a special meeting voted unanimously to approve a permit for the KC Hall to hold a 30-minute display on its grounds the evening of July 3.
The KC Hall and 4-U Fireworks decided just last week to sponsor and organize the event after the American Legion Post 218, the traditional sponsor, canceled the event in May due to COVID-19.
Starting at 9:15 p.m., the KC Hall display will be fired from center field of the facility’s ball diamond near Clay Street by pyrotechnician Larry “Cowboy” Proemsey. Attendees can view the display from the KC Hall parking lot or the grassy areas of the grounds. Prior to the display, music and concessions will be available at the pavilion starting at 6 p.m.
No other action items were brought before the council during the special meeting. However, prior to voting on the permit, the council did review Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, which the city has been using to determine whether events that are held on city property should proceed during the pandemic.
CDC recommendations state that gatherings with more than 250 people offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and pose a greater risk of COVID-19 transmission. City officials cited the guidelines when they canceled events held on city property like the Art & Winefest. But, city officials have not imposed the guidelines on gatherings held on private property, such as the KC Hall.
“They can have a big event on private property and however many people they want to,” Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee said before the council’s vote. “You have to make a decision to have the fireworks or not, by the city. If you have fireworks, you are going to increase the size of that crowd exponentially, just to let you know, but it’s your choice.”
A rain makeup date for the display is set for July 4.