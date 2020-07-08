By Isabella Volmert
Intern Staff Writer
More than 1,000 people gathered to watch Friday’s July 3 fireworks display at the Washington KC Hall.
The event, the first-ever by the KC Hall, was deemed a success by organizers who put together the show in just over one week’s time after the American Legion Post 218 canceled due to COVID-19.
“Overall, we were so thrilled with the event,” said KC General Manager Brent Bargen. Despite rain in the area earlier in the evening, the show went on without delay. Music and concessions began at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display started at 9 p.m.
In addition to the crowd at the KC Hall, who watched from their cars and on nearby fields, many others watched from elsewhere in Washington. The show drew visitors from around the region, Bargen said. “We were really happy to give the community this event.”
Sam Unnerstall, of 4-U Fireworks, LLC, and his brothers and partners in business, Spencer and Steve, came up with the idea in late June and brought it to the KC Hall, Unnerstall said. The event was approved by the Washington City Council in a special meeting June 29.
The event was a gift to the community and a fundraiser. 4-U Fireworks and the KC Hall donated the fireworks. 4-U Fireworks made a donation of $1,500 and the KC Hall donated $1,000 toward the event. Larry Proemsey donated his time as the pyrotechnician. Wash Mo Sno Co. provided concessions and donated $200 back to the KC’s fundraising goal. The band, the Rusty Tomcats, provided the entertainment.
Volunteers asked for donations throughout the evening, and the event raised $3,500 of which organizers donated $1,000 to the Washington Food Pantry, meeting their goal.
“We are just so thankful for everyone who helped put the event together,” said Bargen, who added that about 20 KC volunteers helped with the event, and it would have been “impossible” without their efforts.
“We didn’t do it for any other reason than it was the right thing to do,” Unnerstall said. “We are a longtime Washington family, and we are glad it went well.”
Bargen said most attendees were “respectful and mindful” of social distancing, with many families watching in “pods” on the surrounding fields.
“We got a ton of good feedback there thatnight, on Facebook and several people came in (to the 4-U Fireworks stand) on Saturday to thank us,” Unnerstall said.
Bargen and Unnerstall said they would like to make the fireworks display an annual event, hosting it during the Memorial Day or Labor Day holidays, allowing the American Legion Post 218 to keep its July 4 tradition.
“We are proud to spread some fireworks joy around town,” Unnerstall said.