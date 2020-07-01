Even a thunderstorm couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Washington High School (WHS) seniors as they celebrated their 119th commencement ceremony Saturday, June 27.
The Class of 2020 received their diplomas almost two months later than normal after finishing their last few months of high school education online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday’s ceremony was Washington School District’s Plan B for seniors, which was developed to ensure the class was able to have an in-person graduation at some point during the summer.
The ceremony, held at the Jim Scanlan football stadium, began at 9 a.m. and was shortened due to the threat of rain.
Each graduate was allowed seven tickets for family and friends. Spectators watched from the home and visitors’ bleachers, as well as a section behind the graduates on the football field. The ceremony was also livestreamed on the school district’s website.
Seating was open, but attendees were asked to sit with their own family and socially distance themselves from others. The scoreboard across fromthe stage displayed all numerals 2 and 0, in honor of the Class of 2020.
The graduates marched onto the field in groups of four, spread out six feet from each other.
WHS Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum opened the ceremony. She thanked the students’ parents for their assistance during the year’s unprecedented conclusion, the faculty for their hard work and the staff and grounds crew at WHS for making the graduation ceremony possible.
Washington’s Junior ROTC presented the colors, and Emily Hahne, vice president of the Class of 2020, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
McCallum then presented an honorary degree to McKenzie Eick, a member of the Class of 2020 who passed away in February 2018. Eick’s close friend, Mia Harting, accepted the degree on her behalf. A number of graduates wore silver stoles, which featured Eick’s initials, over their blue gowns.
Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer addressed the graduates, saying, “Guys, you are resilient and persistent and I am so proud of you.”
The 312 graduates then walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. As the very last names were called, heavy rain began to fall. McCallum congratulated the class and concluded the ceremony, as the graduates tossed their hats in the downpour.
Elise Pruett, president of the Class of 2020, was unable to deliver her speech and led the turning of the tassel due to the rain.
The recognition of honors and high honors was cut from the program to ensure the graduates could receive their diplomas.
Even though the ceremony looked different from past exercises, many seniors were thankful for the in-person event as many schools have held graduations online this year.
“Most schools didn’t get a graduation or a prom like we did,” Harting said. “I’m thankful for the effort our school did for us.”
Graduate Jasalynn Brush also expressed gratitude, “I feel like it’s a good chance to say goodbye because our last day of school, we didn’t know it was the last day.”
Parent Trish Eckelkamp said it meant a lot to finally have the graduation. “It’s a fitting end,” she said. “It’s her last chance to see her friends before she goes to college,” Eckelkamp said of her daughter, Addison.
Elijah Houston said the rain didn’t dampen his excitement to graduate. “It’s amazing. I can’t believe they actually had it.”
“Class of 2020,” McCallum said during the ceremony, “I know this year was different, but I hope you have learned perseverance.”