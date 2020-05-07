The Franklin County Humane Society is participating in Give STL Day, which will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Give STL Day, hosted by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is a 24-hour, online day-of-giving event, designed to ignite the spirit of giving across the region.
Since its inception in 2014, Give STL Day has raised over $10 million for more than 900 regional nonprofits.
The Bank of Washington donated $1,000 to become a matching grant partner for Franklin County Humane Society during Give STL Day.
FCHS has a goal of raising $7,500 to make up for several fundraising events that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online donations to FCHS must be made at www.givestlday.org/franklincountyhumanesocietymo to be eligible for the Bank of Washington matching funds. The first $1,000 in online Give STL Day donations to FCHS will be matched by Bank of Washington.
An anonymous donor will match an additional $6,500 donated during the event.
FCHS has had to postpone or cancel three fundraising events and is evaluating the status of several more events.
FCHS is an independent animal shelter that provides temporary homes to an average of 100 cats and dogs each day. The shelter is supported by donations, grants, adoption fees and fundraisers. It is not affiliated with other Humane Society or animal welfare organizations.
Additionally, FCHS does not receive federal, state or county funding or funds from United Way.
“We are grateful for the support from the Franklin County community and we will continue to care for the homeless cats and dogs who are unaware of the pandemic, but still need care,” said Shelter manager Allison Mitchell.
The shelter is currently open by appointment only. Appointments are available Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelter is closed every Tuesday for deep cleaning and closed on Sunday until further notice.