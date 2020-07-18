By Arron Hustead
Missourian Staff Writer
While home sales are down year to date in Franklin County, realtors are attributing that to a lack of inventory rather than a drop in desire to buy.
Nationally, CNBC reports record-low mortgage rates have aided in “incredibly strong” buyer demand since mid-May with mortgage applications 33 percent higher than a year ago.
“Business has been steady,” Coldwell Banker Premier Group Broker-Manager Mark Thayer said. “I think there’s a shortage of inventory, and that’s attributable to the virus. There are a lot of buyers out there. Homes are selling, depending on the price.”
Thayer said Multiple Listing Service numbers show the number of homes sold in the county were down 35 percent in May 2020 compared with May 2019, and down 18 percent in June 2020 compared with June 2019.
The MLS figures show a 12 percent dip in the number of homes sold in the county year to date as of June 30 compared with the same period a