A family of four are displaced and two pets are dead following a house fire in the 2300 block of Eleanor Drive outside Washington on Labor Day.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said crews were met with a vehicle in the driveway and an attached garage fully involved with flames extending into the two-story home.
“The guys made a good defensive stop on the outside from the front and back,” Frankenberg said. “We then switched to interior operations to stop the expansion inside the home. The fire was under control after about 20 minutes.”
Frankenberg said due to the semi-rural area, multiple tankers were called into service, which helped establish a healthy water supply to fight the fire with large diameter hoses.
“Our first line off was a two and a half,” Frankenberg said. “After the tankers arrived we pulled a second large diameter. Once we had water supply established, a third smaller hose was pulled for the interior attack.”
Crews were on scene more than three hours and one firefighter was evaluated for heat-related issues.
In all, Frankenberg said 30 firefighters responded with mutual aid from Marthasville, New Haven, Union and Boles.
The family was not home at the time of the fire and the cause of the blaze is believed to be batteries or chargers for a golf cart in the garage.
“This fire was burning for a while before it was reported,” Frankenberg said. “Smoke had been seen in the area at least 10 minutes before, but nobody called it in.”
Frankenberg would not speculate on the total damage to the home, but said in its current state, the family could not live there.