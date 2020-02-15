Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Wednesday, appointed Gregory Hoberock, Washington, to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
Hoberock is CEO and chairman of the board of hth companies, inc. He has been with hth since 1984, previously holding the roles of general manager and president.
Hoberock is a member of Associated Builders and Contractors, serving as President of the Construction Legal Rights Foundation.
He has served as a member of the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents since 2018.
He is also a member of Associated General Contractors, the Washington Town & Country Fair Board, and the Washington School District WINGS Foundation Board. Mr. Hoberock holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Missouri-Columbia.