Five, four, three, two, one...boom!
One year ago, thousands of onlookers were crowded on the riverfront, backyards and even rooftops to get the best view of the demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge.
Thursday, April 11, 2019, was the last day standing for the 83-year-old metal bridge, which was an icon of the city of Washington for decades depicted on logos, artwork and signs all over town.
In just eight milliseconds, 145 pounds of explosives packed into 750 linear charges sent the old bridge to the bottom of the Missouri River.
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the demolition team from Marschel Wrecking said the implosion was a huge success.
Jeremy Frye, Marschel Wrecking project manager, said his company began planning for the implosion in October 2018.
“Everything went exactly perfect,” Frye said. “Each piece fell exactly where it was supposed to and nothing hit the new bridge.”
Frye added there were more than 200 pages of plans for the placement of the charges and metal precuts on the 2,100-foot-long structure.
All of the charges were connected by 8,000 feet of detonation cord.
“To the naked eye it looked like one blast. The detonation cord took eight milliseconds to travel the 2,000-plus feet,” Frye said. “There were only two charges (on the north side) that didn’t cut through the metal like they were supposed to.”
Frye added the all clear notice was given about 45 minutes after the blast.
“We had covered all of the explosives with plywood, so we had to clean some of that off of the new bridge,” he said.
After the 38 sections of the old bridge were down, subcontractor Budrovich Marine, St. Louis, assisted Marschel crews with removing the pieces from the river.
From the time the first piece of bridge hit the water just seconds after 10:30 a.m., Marschel had a window of 24 hours to get several bridge sections out of the water.
Once all of the metal pieces were out of the river, Marschel crews began the task of removing the piers that once held the steel structure by cutting the concrete in to smaller pieces and placing them on the barges.
Frye said Marschel Wrecking has taken down several other bridges, but this was the largest span over water the company has done to date.
MoDOT
The successful blast was yet another chapter in the decades-long book to replace the 83-year-old river crossing for Missouri Department of Transportation officials as well.
Area Engineer Judy Wagner was deeply involved with both the construction of the new $63 million bridge and demolition of the old.
“Overall, this was a huge success and everything is good to go,” Wagner said. “Everything went smoothly from the coordination on the land and water, and crews are already in the process of cleaning the twisted metal from the river.”
Wagner confirmed no debris from the demolition hit the new bridge, but there was a lot of old paint chips from the trusses that ended up on the new road deck, but they were cleared quickly.
In less than an hour after the blast, the new Highway 47 bridge and railroad tracks were all open for regular traffic.
“I’m thankful for all of the groups involved,” Wagner said. “The FAA, marine patrols, the railroad, highway patrol, department of conservation, local authorities and many others.”
Delay
The bridge demolition came four months after the much-anticipated and celebrated opening of the new bridge Dec. 1, 2018.
Much of the old bridge, including the concrete roadway, had been taken apart piece by piece before the implosion, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 4.
A key factor in the demolition decision was the Missouri River level last spring. In order to proceed with the blast, the river had to be below 17-18 feet, MoDOT officials had stated.
The forecast for the morning of April 4 was over 20 feet.
Because of the elevated levels, the blast was postponed to the following week.