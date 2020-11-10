The Heroes Hometown Tour will take place in the afternoon Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Veterans who wish to participate in the tour are asked to meet at the American Legion Post 218 parking lot at 1 p.m. and form a caravan of cars.
The parade route from there is as follows:
Our Lady of Lourdes, then Washington Middle School and Washington High School, followed by Immanuel Lutheran, then to St. Francis Borgia Grade School. They’ll finish at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School around 2:20 p.m., where students will welcome the veterans with patriotic music, posters and decorations.